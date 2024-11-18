2024 J.P. Morgan Private Bank Competitor Profile: Key Strategies, Financial Performance, Customers And Products, Brand-Building Activities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: Private 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of J.P. Morgan's private and wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company's strategy and performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting, service proposition, product innovation, and marketing activities are also covered.

With its headquarters in New York, is a universal bank which is based in the US and is the parent holding company of both J.P. Morgan and Chase. J.P. Morgan Private Bank is a brand used by its Asset and Wealth Management (AWM) business segment to cater to individuals and institutions with more than $10 million in investible assets.

Scope



J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides a comprehensive range of wealth management and investment solutions for HNW and UHNW individuals, as well as affluent families. With a strong presence in the US, the bank operates from 63 offices across the country. Additionally, it also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Following the successful acquisition of First Republic Bank's (FRB's) assets and deposits in May 2023, JPMorgan Chase completed the integration of the operations of the former. Effective from May 5, 2024, all deposit accounts from FRB have been transitioned to JPMorgan Chase. J.P. Morgan remains committed to enhancing its client services through the introduction of new digital tools. In 2022, the bank launched Wealth Plan; a comprehensive wealth planning platform that can be accessed through multiple channels. As of March 2024, more than 10 million customers of JPMorgan Chase have utilized Wealth Plan to create over one million personalized plans since its launch.

