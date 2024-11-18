Inventhelp Inventor Develops Positive Display Sign For Vehicles (RKH-674)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle display product to help promote kindness and common courtesy on the road," said an inventor, from Gainesville,

Va., "so I invented the THANKS SIGNS FOR CARS. My design would boldly express one's appreciation in a distinctive, polite, and attention-getting manner."

The invention provides a positive display sign for a vehicle's rear window. In doing so, it offers an alternative to waving or shouting to thank another driver after being permitted to merge, pass, or back out of a tight parking space. As a result, it increases communication. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-674, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

