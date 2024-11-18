Clevercharge By Danlaw Named CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree In The Smart Home Category

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With unique AI features that help consumers save time and money, CleverCharge is an innovative Level 2 EV charger that goes above and beyond the "smart charger" competition.

CleverCharge , a groundbreaking Level 2 home-charging solution for EV owners developed by Danlaw, Inc., has been named a

CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home category. The CleverCharge system brings Danlaw's OEM-level product quality to its first consumer product, pairing fast-charging capabilities with innovative AI features and useful mobile notifications.

“We set out to design and engineer the smartest, easiest-to-use, and most future-friendly home EV charger out there.”

With CleverCharge, Danlaw brings more than 40 years of respected automotive engineering expertise to an electric-vehicle (EV) charger designed for home usage. CleverCharge is an easy-to-use and easy-to-install charger that works with every EV and offers features that can't be found in competing products.

"We're honored for CleverCharge to be awarded alongside other innovative products at CES 2025, and we're excited to introduce CleverCharge to the world at CES in Las Vegas," said Scott Bolt, Chief Strategy Officer at Danlaw, Inc. "We set out to design and engineer the smartest, easiest-to-use, and most future-friendly home EV charger out there, and we know that consumers will be excited about CleverCharge's unique and innovative features."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 29 product categories. Judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. The honorees are unveiled before CES 2025, which takes place January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

CleverCharge will be introduced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Visit CleverCharge in the Danlaw booth at LVCC, North Hall #8305. For more information on CleverCharge and to receive email alerts when full product information is made public, visit .

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together. Danlaw's 500+ engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and Smart City initiatives for 40 years. Danlaw has engineering and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK, EU, and India.

