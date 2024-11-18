Truv Expands Integration With Lenders One Loan Automationtm Platform (LOLATM) With Verification Of Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truv, a leading provider of income, employment, asset and insurance verifications, is a preferred provider of Lenders One® Cooperative ("Lenders One") and has seamlessly integrated into its cutting-edge for mortgage lenders known as Lenders One Loan PlatformTM (LOLATM).

As a fast follow to Truv's income and employment verification product becoming available within the LOLA interface, Truv's asset verification product is now accessible, enabling mortgage lenders to access direct-to-source income and employment data more efficiently. Truv's market coverage spans more than 13,000 financial institutions, ensuring consumers experience seamless connectivity to link bank accounts. This integration solution was established to provide mortgage lenders with instant, cost-effective, and real-time verifications, eliminating manual processes, and reducing friction in the loan approval process.

LOLA, available exclusively to Lenders One members, is widely recognized for providing innovative tools that simplify the lending process. By incorporating Truv's advanced verification solutions, including income, employment and asset verifications, mortgage lenders can now streamline the way they verify borrower information, leading to cost savings and operational efficiencies. By replacing and archaic processes, the borrower experience is faster and easier, requiring significantly less documentation collection and submission.

"Our enhanced integration with the Lenders One Loan Automation platform provides lenders with expanded opportunities to streamline lending processes," said Kirill Klokov, CEO at Truv. "With access to real-time, comprehensive data, lenders can improve the borrower experience and mitigate friction from application to closing."

As demand for faster, more accurate, and more user-friendly mortgage solutions grows, Truv remains committed to driving innovation and setting new standards for the industry.

For more information about Truv's solutions, please visit .

About Truv

Truv is a leading provider of real-time income and employment verification solutions, offering fast, secure, and reliable data access to help lenders, insurers, and service providers make more informed decisions. Truv's mission is to streamline the verification process, eliminating the inefficiencies of manual document submission and ensuring higher accuracy for businesses and customers.

