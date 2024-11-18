IDI Consulting Named A Top Utilities Consulting Provider For 2024 By Utilities Business Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company recognized for its excellence in consulting, comprehensive services, and client-focused approach

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, has been recognized as a Top Utilities Consulting Provider for 2024 by Utilities Business Review. This prestigious recognition highlights IDI Consulting's excellence in delivering innovative and reliable consulting services to the utilities sector. The company will be profiled in the November issue of Utilities Business Review.As a Top Utilities Consulting Provider, IDI Consulting has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver adaptable and resourceful IT solutions to businesses facing complex challenges. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices in New York, NY, and Houston, TX, IDI Consulting aims to enhance operational efficiency and align technology solutions with long-term business goals. With a comprehensive suite of services-including IT consulting, project management, ERP installation, custom application development, and systems analysis-the company has become a trusted partner across industries.“Being named a top provider by Utilities Business Review further reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the utilities industry, helping our clients navigate challenges and innovate for the future,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting.“With our collaborative approach and deep industry expertise, we remain at the forefront of technological and business advancements in the utilities field.”IDI Consulting's success is rooted in its collaborative culture and business-centric approach. Led by Managing Partners William Thomas and Barry Lynch, the team emphasizes innovation balanced with practical, real-world results. Their consultants consider themselves "business people first, technologists second," allowing them to address clients' needs from operational and financial standpoints as well as from a technical perspective. The recognition as a Top Utilities Consulting Provider underscores the company's dedication to forming long-term relationships with clients, providing continuous support beyond project completion to ensure ongoing success as client needs evolve. Read the full profile here.About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net for more information.

