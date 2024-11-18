R-Squared Solutions Launches Recommenda: A New Platform To Simplify Marketing Technology Selection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R-Squared Solutions , LLC, a woman-owned B2B digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of Recommenda , a new MarTech matching designed to assist businesses in finding the right marketing solutions.Recommenda aims to simplify the process of selecting the most suitable marketing tools by providing tailored recommendations in under a minute. The platform is powered by real user reviews, helping businesses make more informed decisions without the need for extensive research or comparisons.Currently, the platform's initial release focuses on Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. However, R-Squared Solutions plans to expand Recommenda to cover additional MarTech categories in the near future.Mary Rombaut, Ed.D., Founder of R-Squared Solutions, explained the motivation behind the platform:“We developed Recommenda in response to the challenges many businesses face when selecting and implementing marketing technology. Our goal is to reduce the uncertainty in these decisions, starting with CRMs and eventually expanding to a broader range of marketing tools.”Key Features of Recommenda:- Free Access: The platform offers its matching service at no cost to users.- Quick and Efficient: Businesses can receive tailored CRM recommendations in less than a minute.- User-Driven Insights: Recommenda uses real user reviews to provide transparency and help businesses choose with confidence.- Planned Expansion: In the coming months, Recommenda will extend its scope to cover additional MarTech solutions beyond CRM.How Recommenda Works:- Complete a Brief Survey: Users answer a series of questions about their business goals and technology needs.- Get Matched: The platform's algorithm processes these inputs along with real-world reviews to recommend the best CRM solutions.- Review Recommendations: Users receive a ranked list of CRM options, making it easier to evaluate and make an informed choice.About R-Squared Solutions:R-Squared Solutions, LLC is a woman-owned B2B digital marketing agency that works with small to medium-sized businesses to improve their marketing strategies through data-driven insights and innovative technology. The agency's expertise in MarTech underpins its mission to help businesses navigate complex technology decisions and implement effective solutions.Availability:Recommenda's CRM matching tool is now live and available to businesses seeking to simplify their technology selection process. The platform's expansion into other MarTech categories is expected in the near future. To learn more, visit .

