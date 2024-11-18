Fuller Seminary Appoints Dr. Jeffrey F. Keuss As Dean Of The School Of Mission And Theology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pasadena, CA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuller Seminary has appointed Dr. Jeffrey F. Keuss as dean of its School of Mission and Theology, effective spring 2025. Keuss is an accomplished scholar and leader with over 30 years of leadership and managerial experience in higher education, care, and social services administration in the US and the UK.

Keuss currently serves as professor of Christian ministry, theology, and culture at Seattle Pacific University, where he has held several key roles, including associate dean of studies and executive director of Pivot NW, a research initiative funded by the Lilly Endowment. He is an ordained pastor in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and has served several congregations in the US and in the Church of Scotland.

“Professor Keuss impressed the campus community with his theological fluency, understanding of Fuller today, and vision for tomorrow,” said Fuller Seminary President Dr. David Emmanuel Goatley.“We are confident in his ability to lead the School of Mission and Theology as it continues to shape the next generation of Christian leaders.”

“I am deeply honored to join Fuller Seminary as the dean of the School of Mission and Theology,” Keuss said.“Fuller has shaped my own theological journey, and I am excited to collaborate with the exceptional faculty, staff, and students as we engage the pressing issues of our time with faith, innovation, and a commitment to global transformation.”

Dr. Alexis Abernethy, Fuller's chief academic officer and chair of the dean search committee, highlighted Keuss's unique blend of external perspective and internal connection to Fuller as both an alumnus and former affiliate faculty member.“Dr. Keuss will bring a rich theological and missiological lens to his role as dean, fostering collaboration across the institution and advancing Fuller's mission of equipping global leaders,” she said.

Keuss holds a PhD from the University of Glasgow, a Master of Liberal Arts from Harvard University, and a Master of Divinity from Fuller. His extensive publication record and leadership in research initiatives underscore his commitment to theological education, innovation, and social engagement.

