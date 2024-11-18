Airgradient ONE Sets New Standard For Openness And Affordability In RESET Air Accredited Monitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AirGradient , a pioneer in open-source and accessible air quality monitoring, announced a groundbreaking firmware update for its AirGradient ONE monitor. This update elevates the AirGradient ONE to become the most open RESET Air accredited monitor available, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, user empowerment, and community-driven innovation."With the AirGradient ONE, we're proving that RESET Air accreditation doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. We're committed to making high-accuracy air quality monitoring affordable for everyone, so individuals and organizations can make informed decisions about their indoor environments without breaking the bank."Key Highlights:1. Unprecedented Openness: The newly released firmware is fully open-source, providing users unparalleled access to the monitor's inner workings. This allows for customization, modification, and deep integration with various systems, setting a new benchmark for transparency in the industry.2. Seamless API Integration: AirGradient local (on-monitor) and cloud API, enables effortless integration with a wide array of building management systems (BMS), streamlining high-accuracy air quality data into building automation and control processes.3. Open-Source Ecosystem: The AirGradient ONE leverages open-source hardware and firmware, creating a uniquely transparent and adaptable platform for air quality monitoring.4. No Subscription Lock-In: AirGradient ONE's open-source nature ensures users are never locked into costly subscriptions or proprietary platforms. Enjoy full control and flexibility over your air quality data.5. Continued Affordability: Despite these advancements, the AirGradient ONE remains one of the most budget-friendly RESET Air accredited monitors priced at only USD 195, making it accessible to a broad audience.6. Proven Performance: AirGradient ONE has maintained its RESET Air accreditation for three years, demonstrating its long-term accuracy and reliability in measuring critical indoor air quality parameters.7. Award-Winning Accuracy: AirGradient ONE was recognized by AirLab, an independent French air quality agency, as the "Most Accurate Multi-Pollutant Monitor Under EUR 500" and also received the accolade for "Best Accuracy for PM 2.5 Sensors Indoors Under EUR 500," further validating its exceptional performance and reliability.AirGradient is dedicated to driving positive change in the air quality monitoring industry. By championing open-source technology, affordability, and user empowerment, AirGradient aims to make clean air information accessible to everyone and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future.About AirGradient:AirGradient is a leader in open-source air quality monitoring, offering innovative solutions for both indoor and outdoor environments. With a commitment to cleaner air, the company provides affordable, accessible tools that individuals and organizations use in over 75 countries. Its open-source platform enables users to create and customize monitors, contributing to advancements in air quality science. Through collaborations with OpenAQ, top universities, and environmental organizations, AirGradient drives impactful research and advocacy. As a dedicated member of 1% for the Planet, AirGradient donates 1% or more of its sales to support environmental protection efforts.

