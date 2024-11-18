Noor Riyadh: A Celestial Journey Through Riyadh's Urban Canvas

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Noor Riyadh, the world's largest light art festival, returns for its fourth edition, illuminating the Saudi capital from November 28 to December 14. This year's theme,“Light Years Apart,” invites visitors on a celestial journey, exploring the profound connection between Earth and the cosmos.

Curated by Dr. Effat Abdullah Fadag and Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti, the festival showcases the works of over 60 international artists, transforming Riyadh's iconic landmarks into ethereal dreamscapes. The King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah, and the vibrant JAX District will host a dazzling array of installations, sculptures, and interactive experiences.

A Symphony of Light and Art

From the ancient corridors of the King Abdulaziz Historical Center to the serene beauty of Wadi Hanifah and the contemporary energy of JAX District, each venue offers a unique backdrop for artistic expression. Visitors can immerse themselves in the works of renowned artists such as Abdul Rahman Taha, Athar Alharbi, Jukan Tatesi, and many more.

A Global Celebration of Creativity

Noor Riyadh 2024 brings together artists from 18 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, and Japan. By blending traditional and contemporary art forms, the festival celebrates the diversity of human creativity and its enduring fascination with the stars.

A Cultural Renaissance

Beyond its artistic brilliance, Noor Riyadh is a catalyst for cultural and economic growth. The festival attracts art enthusiasts, tourists, and investors, positioning Riyadh as a global hub for creativity and innovation.

As the city continues to evolve, Noor Riyadh remains committed to inspiring and uplifting communities through the power of art and light.

Tags#JAX District #King Abdulaziz Historical Center #Noor Riyadh 2024 #Wadi Hanifah