Dr. Scott Van Der Aa Honored With Innovative Superintendent Of The Year Award For 2024 In Indiana

BLOOMFIELD, Ind., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Van Der Aa, Superintendent of Bloomfield School District, has been awarded the prestigious Innovative Superintendent of the Year Award for 2024 in the State of Indiana. This annual award, sponsored by Sibme, recognizes superintendents who exhibit creative and cutting-edge strategies to foster a culture of continuous improvement among their teams. Dr. Van Der Aa will be formally recognized for his achievement at the November 18th School Board meeting of Bloomfield School District.

Nick Eccles, Superintendent of North White School Corporation, nominated Dr. Van Der Aa, highlighting his exceptional use of data-driven goal setting and professional development to enhance student achievement. Nick Eccles emphasized, "He continually fosters growth through using goal setting focused on student achievement which is derived from student data. He ensures that his staff has the tools necessary to meet the individual needs of his students."Under Dr. Van Der Aa's leadership, the Bloomfield School District has implemented innovative strategies that have significantly boosted staff morale and collaboration. According to Eccles, Dr. Van Der Aa, "finds ways to ensure that his staff can collaborate and develop as a team on the necessary student-focused needs for his school district. "He has implemented Sibme's AI platform for every teacher in the district to get research-based quality feedback on their teaching, allowing them to reflect on their own teaching and have the autonomy to decide what area(s) to work to improve upon. "Dr. Van Der Aa's efforts have led to significant improvements in teacher retention, staff morale, and student achievement. Eccles noted, "Staff morale has greatly increased as they can see that leadership has listened to them in their requests to have the autonomy to focus on the professional development that they deem necessary and the areas of growth they see."

About Bloomfield School District:

The Bloomfield School District engages our students in learning, educates our students in academic and life skills, empowers our students for the future, and embraces everyone's differences every day.

About Sibme:

Sibme

is a leading provider of evidence-based coaching and collaboration tools designed to enhance teaching and learning. Sibme's platform uses advanced AI technologies to provide educators with actionable insights and feedback, helping them to continuously improve their instructional practices and drive student success.

Media Contact: