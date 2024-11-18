Debbie's Dream Foundation Partners With Clinica Bonnadona To Host International Gastric Cancer Symposium In Barranquilla, Colombia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The event marks an important step in DDF's ongoing global expansion to raise awareness and foster collaboration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce its collaboration with Clinica Bonnadona to host the Encuentro Internacional de Cáncer Gástrico (International Gastric Cancer Symposium) in Barranquilla, Colombia, on December 4, 2024. This landmark event invites medical professionals, patients, and caregivers to join leading international experts for an informative and collaborative experience focused on the latest developments in self-care, diagnostics, and treatments for gastric cancer.

"We are thrilled to bring this important event to Barranquilla in partnership with Clinica Bonnadona," said Andrea Eidelman, CEO of Debbie's Dream Foundation. "This symposium is an incredible opportunity to connect people impacted by gastric cancer with experts who can offer critical insights and hope. DDF remains dedicated to making global strides in education, support, and advocacy for stomach cancer, and we're honored to support this informative event."

The symposium will feature engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and presentations on groundbreaking research. Attendees will gain insights into the best practices and latest advancements in gastric cancer, ensuring that they are equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions about their health and care.

To register, please visit .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks,

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]



SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

