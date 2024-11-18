Clinion To Showcase AI-Powered Innovations At SCDM 2024 India Annual Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India – Clinion, a leading provider of AI-powered eClinical solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the SCDM 2024 India Annual from December 6th to 7th in Hyderabad, India.



Empowering Growth with AI

The SCDM 2024 conference, themed "Empowering Growth," will spotlight the latest advancements in clinical trials, focusing on innovation, technology, and efficiency. Clinion will be at the forefront, showcasing its award-winning AI-enabled eClinical platform, designed to revolutionize clinical data management.



Key AI-Powered Innovations from Clinion:

AI-Assisted CDASH Annotation: Streamline CDASH mapping and improve data quality with AI-powered automation.



AI-Driven Medical Coding: Simplify and expedite medical coding for Adverse Events and Conmed terms using advanced ML algorithms.



GenAI-Powered Data Review: Accelerate data review processes with AI-generated insights and automated query generation.



Dynamic Reporting with Gen AI: Generate customized, real-time reports and visualizations to drive informed decision-making.



Hands-on Experience at the CCDA Start Lab

Clinion will also be supporting the CCDA Start Lab, providing attendees with a hands-on opportunity to explore the platform's capabilities. Participants can experience firsthand how to create CRFs, manage databases, and handle queries, gaining valuable insights into efficient clinical data management.



Don't Miss the Keynote Session

Clinion's CEO, Manuj Vangipurapu, will be delivering a keynote session on December 7th, titled "Unleashing the Power of Data Insights: Analytics, Visualization, and AI/ML in Clinical Data Management." This session will delve into the transformative impact of AI/ML on clinical trials, highlighting how these technologies can enhance data accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and improve operational efficiency.



Connect with Clinion at SCDM 2024

To learn more about Clinion's innovative solutions and schedule a meeting with our experts, please visit our booth at the conference or contact us directly.





About Clinion

Clinion's award-winning eClinical platform offers a unified suite of solutions including EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA, Document Automation, eTMF and Safety Solutions designed to streamline and accelerate every aspect of clinical trials. Recognized for its award-winning innovation, Clinion leads the industry with it's advanced AIML and GenAI modules to accelerate trial timelines, enhance compliance, and reduce costs, making trial management seamless and efficient.



SCDM India Annual Conference 2024:





Company :-Clinion

User :- Raghu singh

Email :...

Phone :-09455579643

Url :-