Matrix To Present Cutting-Edge Security And Telecom Solutions At Dahej Industrial Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dahej, 18th November 2024: Matrix, a leading provider of advanced security and solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Dahej Industrial 2024. Taking place from November 20th to 22nd at GIDC Road, Dahej, Gujarat. This event serves as an ideal for Matrix to showcase its latest advancements in IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom solutions.



Transforming Security and Communication with Next-Generation Innovations

At Dahej Industrial Expo 2024, Matrix will showcase its comprehensive security portfolio, meticulously crafted to address the dynamic needs of today's enterprises.

Matrix will showcase its advanced Ruggedized IP Camera, meticulously designed to meet EN50155 standards, making it a perfect fit for demanding environments like roadways and railways. These cameras deliver exceptional video clarity, outstanding low-light performance, and sophisticated monitoring capabilities, including the ability to capture sharp footage of fast-moving vehicles with precision.



Additionally, Matrix will exhibit its Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, renowned for their strong cybersecurity features, compliant with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards and certified by STQC, Delhi. The showcase will also include a diverse range of Matrix Network Video Recorders, designed to deliver reliable and efficient video surveillance solutions.

Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions offer a seamless integration of physical security and workforce management, delivering precise time-tracking and robust access control. At Dahej Industrial Expo 2024, Matrix will highlight its GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance systems. A key feature of this showcase is the newly introduced WhatsApp integration, enabling users to receive instant alerts and notifications for enhanced convenience and real-time updates.



COSEC ARGO FACE is a high-performance door controller designed for critical infrastructure. Utilizing high-speed face recognition technology, this device ensures swift and secure access, supporting the management of up to 50,000 personnel with identification speeds under 0.5 seconds. With Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion features, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE meets the unique security needs of rail facilities, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive areas such as control rooms, administrative offices, and secure zones.



In workforce management, Matrix presents COSEC VEGA, a cutting-edge AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance solution. Registered on the AEBAS server, the COSEC VEGA allows for secure, rapid verification through smart card and fingerprint authentication within 1.5 seconds. Designed to improve attendance tracking and streamline shift management, COSEC VEGA enhances productivity and accountability, while offering a secure, scalable solution for government and public-sector attendance needs.



Matrix IP Video Surveillance, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems now supports BACnet integration for intelligent building automation and proactive security.

Cutting-Edge Telecom Solutions for Modern Enterprises

Matrix, a seasoned leader in the telecom industry with over three decades of expertise, will showcase its enterprise-grade Telecom Solutions at the expo. Our portfolio includes Hybrid PBX systems, embedded IP-PBX platforms, VoIP gateways, and SIP deskphones-each designed to optimize business communication and streamline operations. Built to scale with growing enterprises, Matrix's Telecom Solutions deliver robust, reliable, and high-performance communication infrastructure, empowering businesses with efficiency and resilience.

Strengthening Our Market Presence in Dahej.



Matrix has made remarkable progress in expanding its footprint in Dahej and the surrounding regions. Our dedication to providing reliable, scalable, and high-quality solutions has fostered a steadily growing client base in this thriving industrial hub. Dahej Industrial Expo 2024 offers an ideal platform for Matrix to connect with industry stakeholders, showcase our comprehensive solutions, and reinforce our position as a trusted partner in this key market.



Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix, expressed his excitement for Dahej Industrial Expo 2024, viewing it as a prime opportunity to present Matrix's cutting-edge security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. He emphasized the event's significance in understanding the specific requirements of diverse enterprises and showcasing how Matrix's innovative products are designed to address their operational challenges effectively.



Matrix warmly invites all attendees to visit us at the Dahej Industrial Expo 2024. Explore our latest innovations in Security and Telecom solutions, and engage with our team of experts, who will be available for live demonstrations, insightful discussions, and personalized consultations to address your unique business needs.





Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

