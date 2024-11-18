Spinny Launches 'Men's Day Exclusive' Campaign With Savings Upto 10%

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th November 2024: In a world where masculinity is ever-evolving, one connection remains constant-the deep between men and their cars. This International Men's Day, Spinny, India's leading full-stack car-buying platform, celebrates this timeless bond with its 'Men's Day Exclusive' campaign. As part of this initiative, Spinny is offering up to a 10% discount on car purchases-a special tribute to the men who find freedom, adventure, and joy behind the wheel.



Through this campaign, Spinny celebrates men who cherish every road trip, take pride in their vehicles, and believe that every drive has a story to tell. This campaign is designed to make their dream cars more accessible, memorable, and exciting, with the added benefit of a special discount to make the experience even sweeter.



The company provides a limited-time opportunity available only on 19th & 20th November 2024 to make car ownership a truly delightful experience. With Spinny's seamless buying process and trusted quality assurance, car enthusiasts can avail the discount on all Spinny cars. The platform's wide selection of Spinny-certified cars and hassle-free services ensure an accessible and satisfying journey toward car ownership. Customers can also take advantage of this exclusive Men's Day celebration both online and at all Spinny hubs nationwide.



Hanish Yadav at Spinny "Whether it's the excitement of a long drive, or simple joy of everyday commutes, or serving the best transportation for the family, cars hold a special place in many men's lives. This Men's Day, we are proud that Spinny celebrates the passion of every car guy who has experienced life's best moments from behind the wheel. With this campaign, we're not only offering an exclusive discount on car purchases, it's our way of showing gratitude to the men who follow their drive.



Spinny operates more than 57 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of over 20,000 cars and operates with 5 more hubs specific for dealer partners. In 2022, Spinny launched its flagship and India's largest experiential hub in Bengaluru, another Spinny Park in Pune, Kochi, and Ahmedabad in 2023, & Jaipur, Chennai in 2024. Over the last couple of years, Spinny has had a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny's online platform.





About Spinny: Founded in 2015, Spinny is a full-stack used-car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and trust in the car buying and selling process for India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a simple and delightful car-buying and selling experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency, accountability, and quality, each car on its platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and a 1-year after-sales warranty. Every Spinny car is handpicked and comes with a clean history. On average, only 1 out of 20 cars pass through Spinny's 200-parameter inspection checklist. All Spinny cars are listed on the website () where a customer can view the assortment of cars available for sale and filter them based on his or her requirements.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shagun Pahwa

Email :...

Other articles by Spinny