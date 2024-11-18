Sybiha Urges EU Ministers To Maintain Russia's International Isolation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiha, has called on European partners to prevent any easing of Russia's international isolation, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through strength and timely decisions, rather than appeasing the aggressor.

He made this statement on Monday during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, as reported by Ukrinform, citing Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs .

“We must remain steadfast. No easing of Russia's international isolation. No appeasement of the aggressor. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the said.

The Foreign Minister also urged allies to resolutely resist any attempts to equate the aggressor, Russia, with Ukraine, which is defending itself from aggression.

Sybiha noted that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace can only be achieved through force and timely decisions. Peace through force, he explained, means inviting Ukraine to join NATO, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes, allowing neighboring countries to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace, strengthening Ukraine's air shield, and tightening sanctions against Russia and its allies.

He specifically called for tougher sanctions against the Russia's "shadow fleet," which generates profits for Moscow's war efforts.

"To stop Russia, we must deprive its war machine of fuel - its oil revenues," he emphasized.

The minister informed his colleagues about the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's port and agricultural infrastructure, aimed at weakening the Ukrainian economy. He urged partners to explore the possibility of developing special insurance programs for ships and terminals to bolster Ukraine's economy and resilience.

Sybiha expressed particular gratitude to Denmark for becoming the first country to directly purchase weapons from Ukraine for its Defense Forces. He added that within just a few months, the "Danish model" has proven effective, creating a multiplier effect: weapons, jobs, taxes, and technologies.

“Sweden and Norway have recently followed Denmark's example. We call on EU countries to join these efforts and invest in our defense industry. We can start now by creating joint ventures, investing in repair hubs and other projects,” the Minister noted.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Ukraine is already contributing to European security and, as part of the EU, would enhance it even further.

He underscored the importance of advancing Ukraine's accession to the EU, reminding that Ukraine remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and pursuing reforms and transformations.

Sybiha urged his European colleagues to mark 1,000 days of Ukraine's resistance against Russia's full-scale aggression with new military and energy assistance packages, along with a clear message to the aggressor: European unity is unwavering, and expectations of concessions or appeasement are futile.

“Ukraine is and should remain a factor of unity. Our struggle is your struggle. "Our victory will be your victory," the Minister concluded.

As previously reported, today, November 18, a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is taking place in Brussels, with the situation in Ukraine being one of the first and key topics. Tomorrow, discussions on Ukraine will continue at a meeting of EU defense ministers, with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov joining online.