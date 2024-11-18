(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is facing criticism from lawmakers for reportedly approving the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the move "dangerously" provocative, suggesting that Biden is trying to escalate tensions and risk World War III before leaving office in January. Greene's remarks followed reports that Biden had lifted a ban on Ukraine using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles for strikes within internationally recognized Russian borders.



The policy shift, which goes against the public's desire to avoid foreign wars, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, was seen as defying the "America First" agenda championed by Donald Trump, who won a popular majority in the recent election and promised to end the war quickly if re-elected. Some Republican voices, including Senator Mike Lee, argued that liberals "love war" as it facilitates government expansion, a sentiment echoed by Elon Musk, a prominent Trump ally.



The decision to allow such strikes, which could target Russian and potentially North Korean positions in Russia’s Kursk Region, aligns with a plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky had requested permission from both Biden and Trump to carry out deep strikes as part of Ukraine’s strategy for peace negotiations. This move has raised concerns in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin warning that such actions would signal direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896805