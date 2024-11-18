Almas Group: Supporting Iraq's Oil And Gas Sector Through Specialized Logistics

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Almas Group: Supporting Iraq's Oil and Sector through Specialized Logistics

The oil and gas sector is key to Iraq's economic growth, generating significant revenue and development.

As the grows, efficient solutions are essential for improving production and operations. Almas Group plays a crucial role by offering specialized logistics and chain solutions tailored to the oil and gas sector. We ensure the smooth of equipment and materials, supporting both local and international projects.

By assisting Chinese and other foreign investors, we help streamline the flow of supplies and machinery, promoting growth and innovation. Our commitment to reliability connects global partners with Iraq's energy sector, helping achieve the nation's goals.

Almas Group is dedicated to supporting the success and growth of Iraq's oil and gas industry through tailored logistics and supply chain solutions.











































Contact Us:

Address:



Iraq, Baghdad, Al-Qadisiyah, Rahaf and Riyam Building, Floor 2, Office 6

Iraq, Erbil, Empire Business Towers, T4, Floor 22, Office 1 Iraq, Sulaimaniyah, Kawa Street, Haji Salih Building, Floor 2, Office 31

Phone Number: +9647502225003

Email : [email protected]

Website:

Company Profile: Almas Group - Company Profile 2024