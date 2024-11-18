عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Almas Group: Supporting Iraq's Oil And Gas Sector Through Specialized Logistics

Almas Group: Supporting Iraq's Oil And Gas Sector Through Specialized Logistics


11/18/2024 6:53:30 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Almas Group: Supporting Iraq's Oil and gas Sector through Specialized Logistics

The oil and gas sector is key to Iraq's economic growth, generating significant revenue and development.

As the industry grows, efficient supply chain solutions are essential for improving production and operations. Almas Group plays a crucial role by offering specialized logistics and supply chain solutions tailored to the oil and gas sector. We ensure the smooth transport of equipment and materials, supporting both local and international projects.

By assisting Chinese and other foreign investors, we help streamline the flow of supplies and machinery, promoting growth and innovation. Our commitment to reliability connects global partners with Iraq's energy sector, helping achieve the nation's goals.

Almas Group is dedicated to supporting the success and growth of Iraq's oil and gas industry through tailored logistics and supply chain solutions.


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq


Almas Group: Supporting Iraq

Contact Us:

Address:

  • Iraq, Baghdad, Al-Qadisiyah, Rahaf and Riyam Building, Floor 2, Office 6
  • Iraq, Erbil, Empire Business Towers, T4, Floor 22, Office 1
  • Iraq, Sulaimaniyah, Kawa Street, Haji Salih Building, Floor 2, Office 31

Phone Number: +9647502225003

Email : [email protected]

Website:

Company Profile: Almas Group - Company Profile 2024

MENAFN18112024000217011061ID1108896790


Iraq Business News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search