Gujarat MBBS Student Dies After Extensive Ragging: 'Made To Stand For Three Hours And...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A medical student in Gujarat passed away on Saturday after extensive ragging at GMERS Medical College. The 18-year-old first-year MBBS student fell unconscious after being made to stand for three hours by his seniors. An FIR claims that a group of second year students had subjected their juniors to“mental and physical torture”.

“The student was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed, and attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead. His classmates said Anil Methaniya died after being made to stand for three hours and introduce himself before seniors at the college hostel,” said the Dean - Dr Hardik Shah.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences. The college anti-ragging committee has also initiated a probe and assured strict action against the miscreants.

| Bizarre! Gujarat man declared dead shows up at his own memorial service

The incident took place at a hostel of the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan on Saturday night.

According to a PTI report, the group of juniors had been forced to stand for nearly three hours and introduce themselves to eight senior students. A case of accidental death has been filed and the police have also registered an FIR against 15 second year students.

“They forced us to keep standing and asked us not to get agitated. At last, a student, who was also standing with us, fell unconscious. We rushed him to a hospital where he died,” one of the students told the publication anonymously.

The FIR alleges that they had subjected the junior students to“mental and physical torture" during the ragging. The second year students have been suspended from their hostel and barred from academic activities in college until further orders.

| NCB seizes 82 kg cocaine in Delhi, 500 kg drugs in Gujarat; Amit Shah reacts

Meanwhile an unrelated incident from Telangana saw four students of the Government Medical College in Nalgonda district suspended for ragging their juniors. The incident took place at the boys hostel on November 11 - with five students from Kerala being“ragged physically” by seniors.

(With inputs from agencies)