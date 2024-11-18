Trump's victory in US presidential election represents critical juncture in both American politics, its global role

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election represents a critical juncture in both American and its global role. The election was fraught with challenges, exposing deep divisions within the country and widespread dissatisfaction with traditional systems. While US influence has been on the decline, it still plays a significant role in shaping global affairs, with many regions closely watching the election's outcome.



Domestically, Trump’s first term was marked by a push to reinforce American values, restore economic strength, and tighten immigration policies, all under the banner of "America First." On the global stage, he adopted a hardline stance, particularly towards international organizations and alliances like NATO, often prioritizing US interests even at the cost of longstanding partnerships.



So, what can we expect from Trump’s second term, particularly in the Middle East? Has his return been met with anticipation, or has it raised concerns?



Trump’s re-election has been welcomed by many Middle Eastern leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in particular, expressed enthusiasm, seeing Trump’s return as vital for Israel's security amid ongoing tensions with Gaza and Lebanon. Under Trump’s previous administration, Israel gained significant diplomatic wins, including the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital, the relocation of the US Embassy, and the signing of the Abraham Accords. These successes strengthened Israel's regional position and provided economic and political benefits.



With Trump back in power, Israel anticipates continued support from the US, especially regarding regional security and countering Iranian influence. Other Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also expressed optimism. Erdogan even referred to Trump as a "dear friend" and extended an invitation for an official visit, signaling a desire for stronger bilateral cooperation.



In contrast, the Biden administration’s policies, particularly its emphasis on human rights and social reforms, have created friction with Middle Eastern governments. Issues like women's rights, freedom of speech, and political transparency often clashed with the priorities of countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey, leading to a less favorable dynamic with the Democratic president. Trump’s return is therefore seen by many in the region as a return to a more pragmatic and friendly US foreign policy.

