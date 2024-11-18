Four Killed, Ten Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, four people were killed and 10 others were in Russian strikes over the past day, November 17.

Oleksandr Prokudin the head of the regional state administration, posted this on Faceboo k, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Tomyna Balka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Burhunka, Mylove, Novodmytrivka, Osokorivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Tiahyntsi, Novovorontsovka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Novoraisk, Mykolaivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The Russian military targeted social infrastructure and neighborhoods in towns and villages, damaging two multi-story buildings and 53 private houses.

Russian missile strike on apartment building in: 11 dead, 68 injured

An outbuilding, a garage and private cars were also damaged.

Four people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 17, Russians shelled Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, leaving three people injured.