More Than 320,000 Consumers Remain Without Electricity In Odesa And Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa and the region, 321,000 consumers remain without electricity following Russian strikes.

DTEK announced this on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, 321,000 consumers in Odesa and the region remain without power supply,” the statement says.

Emergency repairs are underway in the region. Schedules of stabilization outages are not currently being applied. Emergency power outages continue.

The power company added that over the past day, it managed to restore electricity to nearly 400,000 households.

Two workers killed inregion in large-scale Russian attack

DTEK also reported that the most difficult situation is in the southern part of Odesa, where the main power equipment has been heavily damaged. The water and heat supply facilities in the Tairova neighborhood and the surrounding areas cannot be powered up at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of November 18, the Podilskyi and Odesa districts in the Odesa region were partially without electricity.