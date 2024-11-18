Cotswolds Radio Wins Coveted Radio Broadcaster Of The Year 2024 - South West Community Engagement Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) NORTHLEACH, GLOUCESTERSHIRE – UK – 18 November 2024 – Cotswolds Radio, a premier local station, dedicated to serving the Cotswolds and beyond, is thrilled to announce that it has won the prestigious Broadcaster of the Year 2024 - South West Community Engagement Excellence Award.

This recognition, part of the Southern Enterprise Awards and in partnership with SME News, highlights the station's unwavering commitment to serving the community, providing a for local news and events, and supporting charitable initiatives.

Since its inception in 2020, Cotswolds Radio has played a vital role in fostering community spirit by offering a voice to local residents. By broadcasting a wide array of local content, the station ensures that listeners remain informed about important issues and events in the region. Beyond just news and entertainment, Cotswolds Radio has been actively involved in raising funds for local charities and encouraging the participation of young people in broadcasting.

The Southern Enterprise Awards, now in their seventh year, recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses and organisations across the South of the UK. This year's awards spanned diverse sectors, from creative consultancies to online wellbeing platforms. Amidst such a wide array of innovative enterprises, Cotswolds Radio stood out for its forward-thinking approach, community dedication, and consistent effort to stay ahead of industry trends.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Radio Broadcaster of the Year 2024 - South West Community Engagement Excellence Award,” said Annabelle Belcher, Operations Director, Cotswolds Radio.“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and the strong support from our listeners and community partners. As a non-profit organisation, we remain committed to our mission of providing a voice for local residents, promoting regional events, and supporting local charities.”

This award marks a significant milestone for Cotswolds Radio, as it nears its fifth birthday and continues to enhance its community-driven initiatives. The station aims to expand its outreach, develop new partnerships with local businesses, and further support charitable causes. By entering the Community Organisation Award category, Cotswolds Radio has reaffirmed its dedication to building stronger community ties and fostering an environment where local voices are heard and celebrated.

About Cotswolds Radio

Cotswolds Radio is a non-profit community radio station run solely by volunteers. The station is committed to providing a platform for diverse voices and shows, fostering community talent and engagement. Its mission is to inform, entertain, and inspire through high-quality programming that reflects the unique culture and interests of the Cotswolds and beyond. The station is passionate about providing the younger generation with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and insight into broadcasting. Cotswolds Radio broadcasts live from The Old Prison in Northleach, Gloucestershire. Online, on the App and on Alexa. 'In the Community, For the Community, By the Community.'

