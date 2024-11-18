(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has voiced his concerns about the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. During his visit to Argentina, Macron met with President Javier Milei to discuss the deal's future. The French leader made it clear that his country would not sign the agreement in its current form.



Macron stated that the deal, as negotiated, does not align with France's interests. He believes it could harm both Argentina's reindustrialization efforts and France's agricultural sector. The President emphasized the need for a more balanced approach that considers all parties' needs.



One of Macron's main concerns is the import of meat treated with hormones and antibiotics. He argues that European farmers are asked to change their practices and reduce the use of certain products. Meanwhile, the current deal would allow the mass import of goods that don't meet the same standards.







Macron pointed out that the EU-Canada trade agreement includes safeguards against such imports. However, these guarantees are not present in the current EU-Mercosur deal. This discrepancy is a significant point of contention for the French government.



The timing of Macron's statements is noteworthy. French farmers have intensified their protests against the potential advancement of the EU-Mercosur agreement. They have partially blocked roads and taken other measures to voice their concerns.



Despite his reservations, Macron sees potential for progress. He suggests focusing on creating a good investment framework that opens certain sectors. The French President also expressed interest in collaborating on strategic materials like lithium.

Macron Tells Milei he Won't Sign the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement

Macron and Milei discussed European interest in accessing lithium resources. This metal is crucial for battery production and the energy transition. The conversation also touched on defense contracts and climate change, revealing some differences in their views.



The French President assured that Milei did not confirm any intention to abandon the Paris Climate Accords. However, Macron acknowledged that they don't share the same perspective on climate issues. He explained to Milei why international coordination on climate and biodiversity is essential.



Macron's visit to Argentina is part of a larger Latin American tour. After his stop in Buenos Aires, he will travel to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit. The tour will conclude with a visit to Chile. These discussions highlight the complex nature of international trade negotiations and environmental policies.

MENAFN18112024007421016031ID1108896304