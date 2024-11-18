Argentine Stocks Soar 130% Under Milei’S Free Market Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's largest companies have experienced a remarkable upswing since Javier Milei's election in November last year. The Merval index, Buenos Aires Stock Exchange's primary indicator, reveals this impressive growth.



Comprising 21 companies with the highest trading volume, the Merval has seen a significant increase. Over the past 12 months, the total capitalization of these firms has grown by $61.3 billion.



This represents a 130% rise, reflecting a major shift in Argentina 's economic landscape. Milei's libertarian approach, favoring free markets over state control, has been a key driver of this change.



The new government's policies have gone beyond a mere shift in mindset. They have tackled inflation, improved public finances, and granted more freedom to entrepreneurs.



These reforms have created a wave of optimism, attracting international investors to Argentina's newly favorable business climate.







Banking and energy sectors have benefited the most from the new government's policies. The country's risk rating has dropped from 1,900 points to 769.

Economic Recovery Amidst Challenges

This improvement has allowed banks like Galicia, Macro, and BBVA to grow by about 300% since December 2023. Energy companies have also seen substantial growth, stimulated by tariff adjustments.



In addition, their market capitalization increased by 195%, from $4.3 billion to $12.8 billion. The oil giant YPF, which explores vast gas and oil reserves, stands out in this sector.



Even public service companies have recorded significant growth in this more predictable economic context. Gas transporter Gas del Sur and electricity distributor Edenor are notable examples of this trend.



Their success stems from the overall improvement in Argentina's economic outlook. Investment analyst Tobías Sanches suggests that increased access to credit is the next step in this recovery cycle.



He believes this will be driven by the resurgence of major local companies. Sanches sees potential for positive impacts across the real economy, boosting the job market and creating opportunities.



However, Argentina still faces serious macroeconomic challenges, particularly in exchange rates and negative reserves. Financial analyst José Ignacio Thome points out that market volatility remains a major obstacle for Milei 's government.



He warns of upcoming challenges related to inflation and external debt management. The transformation of Argentina's economic landscape under Milei's leadership is evident.



Yet, the path ahead is not without its hurdles. The government must navigate carefully to sustain this growth and address lingering economic issues.

