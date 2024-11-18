QEF President Al Darwish Elected As FEI Solidarity Committee Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Bader Al Darwish (pictured) was elected as a Member of the Solidarity Committee of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) during the General Assembly meeting held in Abu Dhabi.

‎‏The Qatar Equestrian Federation participated in the FEI General Assembly meeting, and the delegation included Secretary General of the Federation Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani.

Al Darwish expressed his gratitude to the General Assembly members for electing him and for their confidence in the Qatar Equestrian Federation's role in advancing equestrianism in the region and across Asia. He highlighted Qatar's ongoing commitment to supporting international equestrianism, particularly through hosting numerous prestigious global championships in recent years.