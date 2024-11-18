(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GMG Provides Business Update on Working Capital and Cost Reductions



Brisbane, Queensland, Aust, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Graphene Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update on its working capital position and the implementation of cost reductions targets that were communicated on March 11, 2024.

Each year the Company submits a Research and Development (R&D) application to the Australian Taxation Office to recover 43.5% of eligible expenditures under the Australian Government's Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme. On October 29, 2024, A$2.85m, the amount requested in this year's R&D application, was deposited in full into the Company's bank account. As at November 1, 2024, the Company's cash balance was A$5.56m, with no debt or loan facilities in place. The continued funding from AusIndustry's R&D Tax incentive scheme has played a vital role in supporting GMG's ongoing research and development.

The Company successfully implemented an organisational restructure by merging the Projects and Operations teams and streamlining its Graphene Manufacturing Plant and Thermal XR® Blending Plant. The new operating model to deliver Projects of scale will rely on trusted third-party providers who have a strong working relationship with GMG and a track record of delivery. Through careful organisational restructuring and active cost management, the Company has reduced its monthly operating cost base by almost 45% since September 2023. The Company will continue to look for ways to continue this trend while maintaining a delivery mind set.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "The timely receipt of the Research and Development rebate from the Australian Federal Government continues to provide significant working capital support while the Company has continued to focus on improving its cost base through streamlining of Operations and Projects teams while maintaining focus and pace on delivering its four critical business objectives."

GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "The implementation of targeted costs savings together with the Research & Development rebate, allows the Company to remain focused on growing the sales of its Energy Savings products."

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processesBuild Revenue from Energy Savings ProductsDevelop Next-Generation BatteryDevelop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at ... , +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, ... , +1 647 689 6041

