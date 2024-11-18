Contact Center As A Service (Ccaas) Analysis Report 2024-2029: A Booming Corporate Culture Fueling The $16.3 Billion Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is anticipated to grow from US$8.551 billion in 2024 to US$16.303 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.78%.
The growing corporate culture in major economies, investment in new technological innovations to bolster customer interaction, and a booming cloud environment have accelerated the scale of new software usage. These factors are providing new growth prospects to the Contact Center as a Service market.
Moreover, the ongoing innovations by major market players and efforts to improve business scalability, followed by investments by modern enterprises in new strategies that would assist them in migrating towards cloud-assisted customer service channels, have further augmented the overall market expansion. Though CCaaS assists in generating essential contact center insights in real-time, the cost associated with quality control management, streamlined integration, and inbound and outbound call optimization can be high, hindering market growth.
Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market drivers?
A booming corporate culture is expected to drive market expansion.
Corporate culture streamlines a country's business objectives, which assists in identifying the goals to achieve positive economic growth. Major economies are witnessing positive growth in their corporate sector, with new business establishments taking place, and with the ongoing technological transition, the scale of business activities is set to accelerate.
According to the US Census, the number of formation applications for August 2024 reached 431,928 representing a 2.5% growth over the preceding month. The same source also specified that projected business formation experienced 2.6% growth in the same month. Likewise, cloud services are being adopted by the government and public sectors, further establishing a new framework for new customer relationship management channels.
The ongoing transition to Artificial Intelligence has created growth opportunities for generative and observational AI in customer engagement channels. This enhancement has allowed companies to streamline operations by capturing and analyzing agent interactions through contact center analytics.
Contact Center As A Service (CCaaS) Market Geographical Outlook:
North America is estimated to account for a significant market share.
Geographically, the contact center as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American market is expected to account for a considerable share and is estimated to grow constantly. This growth is fueled by ongoing investments in advanced technologies to bolster business operations, booming cloud computing, and corporate establishments in major regional economies, namely the United States and Canada.
Major market players, namely Microsoft, Amazon Web Service, Cisco, and Accenture are well-established in North America, and the companies have shown constant investment to bolster cloud infrastructure. For instance, according to AWB's "Economic Impact Study 2023", Amazon invested nearly US$108 billion between 2011 and 2022 to strengthen cloud computing infrastructure in the US.
Likewise, the European and Asia Pacific markets are anticipated to show steady growth during the forecast period owing to the growing corporate environment and strategic ventures to bolster corporate-customer communication. Middle East and South America are expected to account for a minimal market share.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 143
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $8.55 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $16.3 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 13.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Report Coverage:
Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
Some of the key companies profiled in this Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market report include:
Microsoft Amazon Web Services, Inc. Accenture ALE International Avaya LLC Tata Communication Services Limited Cisco Genesys 8x8, Inc. Evolve IP, LLC. Five9, Inc. Enghouse Interactive
Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Solution
Call Recording Dialer Customer Collaboration Interactive Voice Response Workforce Optimization Others
By Service
Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Training and Consulting Managed Service
By Enterprise Size
Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
BFSI IT and Telecom Hospitality Government Retail Others
By Geography
North America South America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Others Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel Others Asia Pacific
Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others

