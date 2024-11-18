Sidra Medicine Launches Masterclasses Ahead Of Precision Medicine And Future Of Genomics 2024 Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In anticipation of the upcoming Precision and the Future of Genomics 2024 Summit (PMFG 2024), Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, will host a series of specialized masterclasses from December 1-2, 2024 at its premises in Doha. These masterclasses are designed to provide healthcare professionals and researchers with practical skills and insights that align with core PMFG 2024 themes.

Three masterclasses are open for registration. The RARE-GEN Genomic Analysis Masterclass is a hands-on session focusing on rare disease genomic analysis hosted by the Metabolic Disorders Clinical Research Program at Sidra Medicine, GA4GH and ClinGen resource. This masterclass will be presented by bioinformaticians from Sidra Medicine Research, along with experts from Qatar Computing Research Institute and Qatar Precision Health Institute in genome data analysis.

The FLAGSHIP Generative AI Masterclass is hosted by Sidra Medicine and Vitafluence and focuses on the future of life science advancements with generative AI shaping health innovations and practices.

The GIFT-GC Masterclass organized by the Genetic and Metabolic Clinical Research Program and the Division of Genetic and Genomic Medicine at Sidra Medicine, in collaboration with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, aims to provide training materials for genetic counselors and offer case-based learning.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from leading global experts, gaining hands-on knowledge in areas such as gene curation, genetic counseling, and the use of AI in Biomedical research. This prelude to the main PMFG 2024 Summit provides a unique platform for in-depth learning and networking among professionals invested in advancing precision medicine and genomics.

The masterclasses will host several high-profile speakers and participants, including Dr. Marina DiStefano, ClinGen Principal Investigator, Broad Institute/MIT, USA, Dr. Peter Owotoki, Co-Founder and CEO of vitafluence, and Dr. Ammira Al Shabeeb Akil, Principal Investigator and the lead of the Genetic and Metabolic Disorders Clinical Research Program at Sidra Medicine.

These masterclasses deepen understanding of the themes spotlighted at PMFG 2024, running from December 3-5, 2024.