Qatar Participates In 'Generations Together For A Competitive Future' Conference In Hungary

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Social Development and Family (MSDF), participated in the 'Generations Together for a Competitive Future' held in Budapest, Hungary.

The delegation of Qatar was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani. A group of experts, politicians and prominent figures from civil society participated in the conference to discuss policies that support the family and its pivotal role in building a strong and balanced society.

The conference also focused on strengthening the role of the family in facing future challenges, in line with the vision of Qatar, which aims to strengthen family cohesion as the basis for the renaissance of societies.

The meetings addressed important topics, most notably policies related to protecting the family and child and enhancing the role of women in society.

On the sidelines of the conference, bilateral meetings were held between the delegation of the State of Qatar and a number of Hungarian officials, including H E Balázs Hankó, Minister of Culture and Innovation, and Secretary of State for Families H E Dr. Zsofia Koncz.

During the meetings, the Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs reviewed Qatar's efforts in strengthening the role of the family, noting that the State of Qatar pays great attention to the issues of the family, children and women. She highlighted the role played by the Ministry of Social Development and Family to achieve positive results in this regard.

Sheikha Sheikha said that Qatar is in the process of enacting laws specific to people with disabilities highlighted Qatar's initiative to adopt the term 'Senior Persons' in place of elderly enhancing their role as essential pillars in the family and society.