Thales and Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs strengthen 15 year long partnership with new AMHS maintenance contract

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs selects Thales for the maintenance of TopSky – Aeronautical Messaging Handling System AMHS. This solution was initially supplied and recently upgraded by Thales to support the country’s aviation growth. Thales will provide extensive support throughout the lifespan of the messaging service system, while ensuring it remains compliant with the latest regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



By driving a significant improvement in communication, safety and efficiency, BCAA’s TopSky - AMHS has proven to be an important asset for Bahrain’s civil aviation operations. Serving as a link between air traffic services, airlines, and other aviation stakeholders, the solution ensures seamless and reliable transmission of vital information. By streamlining message handling, TopSky – AMHS reduces the risk of errors and misunderstandings, thus enhancing flight safety. Moreover, the automation and simplification of various processes significantly improve BCAA’s response times and resource management, essential for maintaining smooth operations in the bustling airspace.



Furthermore, TopSky – AMHS strong integration capabilities, enable seamless data exchange and enhance interoperability across regional and global aviation networks while ensuring compliance with various regulatory requirements, seamlessly fitting into a cohesive ecosystem.



"Thales is proud to earn, once again, Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs’ trust to enhance the country’s aviation field. This contract not only speaks to the confidence the client has in our expertise, but also underscores their satisfaction with the TopSky-AMHS solution, we have previously supplied." Christophe Ravoire, Country Director Bahrain, Thales.





