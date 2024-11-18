Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Washer & Dryer Combo is now available across the UAE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, November 24, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics announced the launch of its groundbreaking Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washer and dryer in the UAE. This innovative appliance represents a significant advancement in laundry technology, combining artificial intelligence with a spacious 26kg capacity washer and 15kg capacity dryer in one space-saving unit.



Guran Nakiboglu, Director and Head of Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo represents a breakthrough in home appliance innovation, where cutting-edge AI technology meets practical everyday needs. Integrating an intelligent washing and drying system into a single space-efficient unit gives UAE consumers a smart home companion that delivers superior performance adapted to time, space, and energy constraints. This launch underscores Samsung's vision of bringing meaningful innovation into every home through thoughtfully designed, future-ready appliances."



The all-in-one solution saves approximately 40% space compared to separate washer and dryer units, making it ideal for urban dwellers and busy families. At its core, the Super Speed Cycle technology delivers outstanding efficiency, completing a full wash cycle in just 28 minutes and drying in 70 minutes – a complete wash and dry cycle in only 98 minutes.



The appliance features a sophisticated 7-inch display screen that serves as a control center for laundry cycles while allowing users to monitor other SmartThings compatible appliances, browse the web, watch YouTube videos, and receive calls. Through the Samsung SmartThings app, users can remotely manage their laundry cycles and receive real-time notifications.



The AI Opti Wash & Dry feature intelligently senses load weight and fabric type to optimise water usage, detergent amounts, and drying processes. This smart system ensures thorough cleaning while protecting garments. The integrated Heat Pump Drying Technology reduces energy consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional dryers, while the Flex Auto Dispense System can hold enough detergent for up to 27 loads.



The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo comes with a 20-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) motor. Protecting the integrity of this core component with the extended warranty prolongs the use period of the appliance, offers peace of mind for users through reliability and reduces environmental impact.





MENAFN18112024007469016123ID1108895840