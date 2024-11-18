"Rajveer Singh & Other Influencers Add Spark to The Lalit Mumbai’s Cake Mixing."

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 15th November 2024: The LaLiT Mumbai brought festive cheer to life with its much-awaited "Cake Mixing Ceremony," a traditional celebration marking the arrival of the Christmas season. This grand event was a perfect blend of tradition, luxury, and camaraderie, attended by an illustrious guest list that elevated the evening into an unforgettable experience.



The event saw the gracious presence of Ms. Noriah Jaafar, Director of Tourism Malaysia Mumbai; Mr. T. Ediwanto T. Eddie, Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia Mumbai; and Mr. A. Zuwairi Yusoff, Honorable Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai. Their participation emphasized the event’s cultural significance and global appeal.



The LaLiT Mumbai’s General Manager, Mr. Davinder Besoya, warmly welcomed all guests, including renowned influencer Rajveer Singh, fondly known as RV, alongside prominent content creators Munawar Karbelkar and Richa Gautam. The trio shared their admiration for the meticulous organization and joyful atmosphere of the ceremony, terming it “Mumbai’s finest cake-mixing celebration.”



Among other esteemed attendees were Hindustan Times Senior Content Producer, Ms. Shweta Sunny; LIVA Miss Diva Supranational India 2020, Ms. Aavriti Choudhary; and Farzana Gandhi from the Western India Culinary Association (WICA) & Parvati Khan (Bollywood singer). Each guest immersed themselves in the celebration, exchanging lively conversations and smiles under the charismatic hosting of Mr. Vishal Dudeja, Manager PR & MARCOM at The LaLiT Mumbai.



The ceremony, steeped in tradition, harks back to a rich history of marking the harvest season, where fruits and nuts were preserved for the iconic Christmas fruitcake. Guests enthusiastically participated in mixing over 200 kilograms of ingredients in a grand container, creating a vibrant and joyous scene as spirits and spices were poured to perfection under the guidance of Executive Pastry Chef Andaleeb and PR & MARCOM Manager, Vishal Dudeja.



A guest from Malaysia encapsulated the spirit of the evening by stating, "Cake mixing is more than just a ceremony; it’s a celebration, and The LaLiT does it with unmatched grace."



Roshan Kamble and Wanda Hendricks beautifully captured every cherished moment, ensuring the evening’s warmth and grandeur were forever immortalized. The event concluded with an exquisite spread of appetizers, desserts, and beverages, leaving attendees in awe of the unparalleled culinary experience.



With over four decades of excellence, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group continues to redefine hospitality, and this cake-mixing ceremony reaffirmed its commitment to creating extraordinary experiences.





