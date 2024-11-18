WORLD’S BEST TRIATHLETES LAND IN DUBAI FOR T100 TRIATHLON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, Thursday 14 November: As the world’s top triathletes descend on Dubai for the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Championship Final this weekend, all eyes turned to the series-ending press conference. This new global sports event on the Dubai calendar, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and in partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, held its pre-final press conference attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council; Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE); Taylor Knibb and Marten Van Riel, decorated triathlon Olympians and series leaders; Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), and Emirati athletes Hana AlNabulsi and Khalifa Aldarmaki, both representatives for Team UAE, to discuss the defining race of the season.

The T100 Triathlon Series has been an exhilarating journey so far, bringing together the top 40 elite triathletes from around the world to compete in seven stunning locations across the planet. As the decisive event in the T100 series calendar culminates in Dubai, the final promises fierce competition on Saturday 16th November (Women’s) and Sunday 17th November (Men’s) at 1.30pm local time respectively.

The weekend also welcomes the Sprint distance race on Saturday where over 3,000 amateur athletes experience the triathlon disciplines across the city – all taking place under the iconic Dubai skyline. Race weekend also offers more than just a showcase of world-class athletic talent. Alongside the 100km and Sprint races, visitors can enjoy a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, as food trucks, family entertainment, activities and experiences await.

Speaking ahead of this exciting Dubai-hosted major sporting event, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to host the finals of the World Triathlon Championship T100, which is being held for the first time, with the participation of more than 3,000 male and female athletes from different countries from around the world. This championship brings together the elite of Olympic athletes and world champions, to live their best experience at the final station where the champions are crowned in Dubai. Dubai has become a global center for triathlons, where races are organized annually for men, women, professionals and amateurs, with all the success factors available for it, including infrastructure and national expertise capable of organizing the largest international championships.”

“Our annual agenda is full of many diverse sporting events, as we are always keen to support diversity in organizing events, to provide the opportunity for all members of society, professional athletes and amateurs, to practice and follow various sports, to establish an active healthy lifestyle, and enhance the quality of life in Dubai,” Saeed Hareb said.

“By hosting and organizing such international sporting events, we seek to expand the participation of our youth at international tournaments and increase their interaction with global athletes, to gain more experience and further develop their skills. Dubai Sports Council is keen to cooperate with various international sports institutions, federations and sponsors to organize first-class international sports tournaments such as this one, the T100 World Triathlon Championship, which provides the opportunity for various athletes to participate in the event and for visitors to our city to enjoy the beautiful atmosphere and return with wonderful memories,” Saeed Hareb added.

The Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final weekend is one of the flagship events of this year’s 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Dubai Fitness Challenge launched in 2017 to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai to transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world, citizens, residents and visitors have committed to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with an action-packed calendar of activities and events.

Speaking about the importance of such events, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) at DET, said: “With the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, Dubai proudly joins iconic destinations like Miami and Singapore, reinforcing its position as a premier global destination for sports. This championship, taking place during Dubai Fitness Challenge, aligns perfectly with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform our city into one of the world’s most active. By bringing the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final to Dubai, we not only enhance our dynamic events calendar but also inspire our community to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles, while fostering an inclusive environment that encourages all to participate and celebrate fitness.”

Echoing His Excellency and Al Khaja’s comments, PTO’s CEO, Sam Renouf, spoke ardently about Dubai’s world-class abilities to host events such as the T100 Finals, as well as what spectators can be prepared for this weekend.

“It has always been our ambition to crown our first T100 Triathlon World Champions in a spectacular race at an iconic location,” said PTO CEO Sam Renouf.

“Given the huge interest we’ve seen in Dubai from both the local and international triathlon community, we know the city will give the T100 Triathlon World Tour the series finale it deserves,” Renouf added.

“Dubai will be our largest event of the year, with thousands of participants set to compete across triathlons and a 5km music run. Combining those events with the stunning backdrop of Meydan racecourse and the Dubai skyline means we’ll be finishing our inaugural year with a bang. It’s thanks to the elite athletes on the panel – division leaders Taylor Knibb and Marten Van Riel – along with their fellow competitors, that we will get to witness such exemplary triathlon competition on November 17,” Renouf said.

Speaking about their final races, the decorated Olympians give us an insight before the starting gun this weekend.

“I said after winning in Las Vegas that it’s just one step at a time. I’m just grateful that I’m in Dubai, leading the T100 series and have the chance to race again, which I love to do,” Knibb admitted.

“I’m in a very good position in the T100 series rankings going into the final, so that’s obviously a nice cushion. But I can’t wait to get racing in Dubai. The course looks amazing and with an official World Championship crown on the line, I’m going to give it my all,” Van Riel stated.

Dubai T100 is more than a race for the elite. Alongside the 100km race for Age-Groupers, a shorter ‘Sprint’ distance will welcome over 3,000 age group participants – both UAE residents and international visitors. Emirati athletes Hana AlNabulsi and Khalifa Aldarmaki, both representatives for Team UAE, expressed their pride during the press conference at hosting such an event in their home country.

“Firstly, it’s great to see this event coming to my home country. I hope to see more in the future as it not only improves my experience and fitness levels, but I means I can be part of more races if they are here in the UAE. I’m really proud T100 is here, and I can’t wait for it to begin,” Khalifa mentioned.

“The hardest part about triathlon isn’t the race itself – it’s the training, or should I say, the commitment. Triathlon requires commitment and dedication like no other sport; the race itself is the fun part!” he smiled.

“Having the finale here of the first-ever T100 in Dubai is history in the making. As a nation, the UAE has become home to many pro athletes from around the world, thanks to the facilities that have been built in the past decade. But now, we are also welcoming world title deciders happening in the UAE. This is just the beginning...” Hana felt.

“Triathlon as a sport seems complex from afar, but once you get into it, you notice it’s not as scary as it sounds. The three sports under one discipline (or let’s say 4 sports with the transitions) seem to be impossible for the average runner, or cyclist. The second you step foot into the world of triathlon, the thought of it being separate disciplines disappears, and you end up looking at it as one sport. For first-timers, I would say don’t get entangled with all these complicated sport terms or numbers; just go for it and after you’ve done your first triathlon (whatever distance), and then start looking into the granular details of it all. Just take it step-by-step and you will find your way,” she added.



How the T100 Triathlon World Tour works

1. Each contracted athlete must complete a minimum of 5 (five) races plus the Grand Final.

2. Athletes to score 35 points for first place to 1 pt for 20th place at each race.

3. The Grand Final has increased points to up the ante (55 pts down to 4 pts).

4. Each athlete’s best three T100 race scores plus the Grand Final will count towards the inaugural women’s and men’s T100 World Championship.

5. $250,000 prize fund at each T100, totalling $2 million across the eight races (1st place – $25,000; 2nd – $16,000; 3rd – $12,000 at each race).

6. The series winners following the Grand Final will be crowned T100 Triathlon World Champions and will win $210,000 from an additional total prize pool of $2 million.

7. Between the athlete contracts, T100 race prize fund and the T100 Triathlon World Tour pool, the series provides more than $7 million in athlete compensation, and is distributed in a way that not only rewards the winners, but also recognises the significant achievement of racing at this level.

The T100 professional races are open to the public to watch for free — simply turn up on the day, find a good vantage point and enjoy the action, as well as a range of food and drink.

Alongside the elite and age-group triathlon events, this event will also bring you The Music Run – an electrifying 5km fun-run that ends in an epic music festival! Making its Middle East debut, The Music Run is open to participants of all ages, fitness levels, and abilities, offering a unique, community-centered experience. This event is an excellent choice for those seeking a fun, inclusive way to get involved and stay active. Whether running for a personal best or simply wanting to enjoy the music-filled atmosphere, participants are invited to join this unforgettable celebration of fitness, fun, and music.





MENAFN18112024007179015428ID1108895815