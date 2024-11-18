Zelensky: 'Dove Of Peace' Sends Ukraine Another Barrage Of Kinzhal And Kalibr Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Putin's language is treachery. For nearly a thousand days now, Russia has been doing the same thing. And Ukraine must defend itself against it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address on Sunday, November 17, Ukrinform reports.

The full text of the president's address is below:

Dear Ukrainians!

Today marked one of the largest and most dangerous Russian in the entire war. Two hundred and ten drones and missiles launched simultaneously – including hypersonic and aeroballistic ones. Fortunately, most of the targets were intercepted. Russia aimed for energy and critical infrastructure. And this is the answer to all those who wanted to achieve something with Putin through conversations, phone calls, hugs – appeasement. Today, this“dove of peace” sent us yet another barrage of“Kinzhal” and“Kalibr” missiles. That's his diplomacy. His language is treachery. For nearly a thousand days now, Russia has been doing the same thing. And we must defend ourselves against it. We need to be strong. Time should be invested not in talking to someone in Moscow, but in really forcing Russia to end the war. I am grateful to all our air defense forces, the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and everyone who makes it possible for Ukraine to shoot down all this Russian evil. Once again, Patriot systems performed brilliantly today. The F16s also showed their worth intercepting missiles. Special thanks to all our partners who help us with air defense systems and missiles. This is truly a global effort. Every time such Russian strikes take place, we see how important it is that our partners do not leave Patriots and other systems in warehouses somewhere, but transfer them to exactly those people who can protect lives and need them. We still haven't received all the systems we need from our partners. But we're continuing to work on that. Once we have what's needed, repelling these attacks will be even more comprehensive. Restoration work is underway in four regions. This morning, over a million households were without electricity. That number is now significantly lower. Thank you to all the repair crews. The work will continue around the clock. Unfortunately, today's Russian attack caused injuries in the Lviv region, in Kyiv, in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Everyone has received the necessary assistance. Tragically, there are also fatalities. My condolences to all the families and loved ones.

We will definitely respond to the occupier. And we must withstand the pressure now. Any pressure. Any strikes. So that next year, we can achieve our goal. So that we achieve peace.

And one more thing.



The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which I presented to our partners. One of its key points is long-range capabilities for our army. Today, there's a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves. They certainly will.

Glory to Ukraine!