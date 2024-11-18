Exploring The Future And Safeguarding Heritage: Highlights From Day Two Of The Dubai International Library Conference At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - November 17, 2024: Day two of the Dubai International Library (DILC) 2024 featured approximately 35 panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. These sessions focused on the readiness of libraries to face future challenges, including an in-depth analysis of and the lessons learned from the cyberattack on the British Library. Key topics also included open access to information, the role of academic libraries in fostering innovation, Uzbekistan's cultural heritage and its evolution, the promotion of cultural understanding between nations through libraries, and the critical role libraries play in supporting the Arabic language.

In the session 'Archiving the Architecture,' Sultan Al Qassemi discussed his book 'Building Sharjah,' which chronicles the emirate's dramatic transformation, following the discovery of oil in 1972, Sharjah became one of the last cities in the UAE to be reshaped by the petrochemical boom. In the wake of rapidly growing cities like Kuwait, Riyadh, and Dubai, Sharjah faced a pivotal choice: to learn from the past and explore how newfound wealth could be harnessed to build a future-oriented, sustainable city. Featuring previously unseen photographs and rare documents, the book explores how local, and immigrant communities have shaped these spaces into homes and work environments. HE Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation emphasized the need to connect researchers and preserving the nation's heritage and documenting country's history. Isobel Abulhoul, Supreme Committee Member also stressed the urgency of documenting the stories of those who lived through the formative years of the UAE, particularly the generation that witnessed establishing the nation.

In the session 'Guardians of Heritage,' Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, HE Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Prof. Muhsin Al Musawi from Columbia University highlighted inspiring local models for preserving heritage in an engaging and community-driven manner. Institutions such as the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library were showcased as examples of active heritage preservation.

The speakers discussed tools and strategies crucial for safeguarding these cultural treasures for future generations, as well as methods to revitalise Arab culture within society. They also emphasised the importance of enhancing Arabic content through educational workshops, training programs, expanding translations into Arabic, and advancing digital cataloguing efforts.

In the session 'Libraries Are a Source of Design – Jewellery Design,' jewellery designer Areej Al Nazar explored the unique connection between reading and art.

She highlighted how reading served as a gateway to inspiration and learning, with books offering a wealth of cultural heritage that she was able to transform into innovative designs. Al Nazar discussed how the iconic Burj Khalifa influenced her jewellery designs, translating its architectural brilliance into pieces that embody ambition and beauty. She also touched on the inspiration drawn from the tower's surrounding dancing fountain, incorporating elements of movement and elegance into her creations. The discussion further delved into how Babylonian heritage inspired her work, through astronomical symbols, geometric patterns, and historical motifs blending into contemporary designs that celebrate the beauty of ancient civilisation while offering unique artistic expressions. Al Nazar concluded the session by emphasising that jewellery is not merely an adornment but a bridge connecting culture and beauty, transforming inspiration into timeless creations.

The panel discussion 'Open Access – An Impossible Dream?' featured a distinguished group of experts, including Mr Masud Khokhar, Chair of Research Libraries UK (RLUK); Ms. Alicia Yeo, Director at the National Library Board in Singapore; Mr. Ben Barry, Director of Digital Services at the British Library; and Dr. Alwaleed AlKhaja, Head of Open Access and Copyright at Qatar National Library. The session delved into the definition of open access and the vital role libraries play in advancing it. Mr. Khokhar highlighted challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited negotiation power, and the need for supportive ecosystems, while also pointing out the opportunities open access presents and emphasising collaboration to achieve its goals. Mr Barry explored the role of technology and the internet in making open access more attainable but raised concerns over increasing commercialisation and data control. Dr. AlKhaja shared strategies for ensuring the sustainability of open access, expressing optimism and offering practical examples. Ms Yeo discussed the benefits of open access and its expanding ecosystem in Singapore, noting that while open access is not mandated as national policy, it is encouraged and supported through informal coordination, allowing funders to align strategies with national priorities.

The panel 'The Journey of Words,' featuring His Excellency Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAE University, and Mr. Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, explored the importance of preserving the UAE's cultural heritage, particularly oral traditions, and their relevance in modern times. Dr. Nusseibeh emphasised that oral storytelling has been a vital part of Emirati identity, passing down history, values, and customs, but highlighted the challenges of safeguarding these traditions in an increasingly digital world. He noted the critical role of institutions like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in documenting and preserving oral histories using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to make them accessible for future generations. Dr. Nusseibeh reflected on the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose words continue to symbolise hope and inspire efforts to preserve the nation's cultural fabric, while Sultan Al Qassemi stressed the importance of the efforts to collect and promote Arab cultural and intellectual creations. He confirmed that the Barjeel Foundation began its journey in 2010, with a few works of Arab modern art pieces, to reach close to 2,000 works of art now.

The session titled 'A Global Treasure Chest,' featured Mr. Masud Khokhar, Chair of Research Libraries UK; Ms. Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist at Trinity College Dublin; and Dr. Jeannette Lebrón-Ramos, President of the IFLA Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean. The discussion focused on the evolving role of libraries in preserving history through rare collections, highlighting the impact of technology and artificial intelligence in digitisation, cataloguing, and restoration. The panel explored the balance between safeguarding original manuscripts and democratising access through digitised versions, addressing challenges such as funding, ethical concerns, and technological limitations. They also discussed the importance of engaging younger audiences through digital tools while fostering an appreciation for physical works, alongside sustainable practices in preservation. The session emphasised the role of libraries as bridges between the past, present, and future, advocating for a thoughtful integration of innovation and respect for historical heritage.

In the session 'From Clay Tablets to Cloud Computing: A Brief History of Libraries,' Prof. Muhsin Al Musawi from Columbia University; Dr. Sami Moubayed, Historian, Writer, and Elected Researcher; and Lamia Eid, Dean of Libraries at the American University in Cairo, explored the evolution of libraries through the ages. The discussion highlighted how libraries have been pivotal in transferring knowledge, preserving human heritage, and safeguarding rare books and manuscripts for future generations.

The speakers reflected on how cultural movements endured even during times of war and chaos, thanks to the efforts of writers and scholars who safeguarded rare books and manuscripts in their homes, aware that public libraries often became targets during such periods. The session also addressed the challenges libraries face in digitisation, providing global access to resources, and expanding the availability of scientific and cultural materials online, alongside other related topics.