Polestar 4 SUV Coup, The Fastest And Lowest-Carbon Polestar To Date, Launched In The United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 14 November 2024. Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility (AFEM) yesterday launched the Polestar 4 SUV coup at the SEE Institute, a hub for sustainability education and research in The Sustainable City, Dubai.

The launch of Polestar 4, the fastest and lowest-carbon Polestar to date, is an important milestone for Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, as Polestar expands from a one- to three-car lineup. With Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 on the UAE's roads, and Polestar 3 coming soon, the Swedish electric car brand continues to grow its offering in the Emirates, providing customers with options for green mobility that are stylish, exciting and eco-friendly.

Commenting on the occasion, Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said: 'After the remarkable success of Polestar 2 in the UAE, we recognized the need to continue expanding the line-up and fulfilling the demands of the fast-rising number of eco-conscious car owners in the UAE. Polestar 4 brings the best of an SUV and a Coupe experience in one, delivering the most powerful and speediest performance in the Polestar line-up, alongside its signature futuristic design and advanced technology. More importantly, Polestar 4 carries the lowest carbon footprint, from production to market; completely embodying the brand's vision to build truly sustainable mobility solutions for the modern-era customers.

'In a market where SUVs are a favourite, Polestar 4 stands out not only for its edgy driving experience but also for its green credentials, completely aligned with the core mission of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility: to make sustainable mobility more accessible and an everyday reality for everyone.'

Design

The Polestar 4 combines the aerodynamics of a coup and the spaciousness of an SUV, while demonstrating minimalist, yet innovative Scandinavian design. This includes eliminating the rear window which enables a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience, and the separation of the dual blade front lights with unique Polestar light signature.

Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades and air flow optimisation around the rear light bar.

Polestar 4 is the fastest production car the brand has developed to date. The 0-100 km/h sprint can be completed in just 3.8 seconds and maximum power output is 400 kW (544 hp) in the Long range Dual motor version. The Long range Single motor version features a 200 kW (272 hp) motor at the rear, with a range up to 620 km (WLTP).

Sustainability

Polestar 4 is also the most sustainable Polestar to date, carrying the lowest carbon footprint of the range at launch, being produced using hydropower and solar photovoltaic electricity, and materials such as recycled aluminium, recycled PET and mono-materials.

As a result, the Polestar 4 Long range Single motor version has a cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of just 19.9 tCO2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent), while the Long range Dual motor has one of 21.4 tCO2e. Since the first Polestar 2 deliveries in 2020, the company has continually refined its production process to drive down emissions. Compared to the original Polestar 2, which had a 26.2 tCO2e footprint, the Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor's footprint is reduced by 24%.



