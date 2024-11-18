Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Over 200 Ukrainian Universities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eve of International Students' Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of student bodies from over 200 higher education institutions across Ukraine. He emphasized that youth is the future of the country.

This was reported by the Office of the President , according to Ukrinform.

"The unity of all young people, wherever a student might be today, is extremely important to us. It is an integral part of the strength of our state. Student life during the war is a difficult and challenging time, but it is incredibly important both for you and for the entire country," the President stated.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the students who are defending Ukraine on the front lines, praising their resilience, strength, and patriotism.

The President shared memories from his own student years, particularly a trip to Crimea with friends, and highlighted the importance of surrounding oneself with people who share the same values.

"If your value is freedom, you will notice any violation of rights and fight against it. But not alone - together with those around you. The most important foundation is value-driven people," the President said.

During the discussion, the parties touched upon the issue of involving youth in work within state institutions, particularly ministries. The President highlighted that the state, business, and civil society need to unite efforts to encourage young people to pursue public service.

"Students and youth should be present in (state) institutions. Young people have more energy. And to follow this path, to work for the state, to help Ukraine, it takes a great deal of strength and energy," the Head of State noted.

Additionally, Zelensky highlighted the importance of introducing mandatory military training departments in Ukrainian universities after the war.

"Military preparatory education, training, and related processes are necessary. Patriotic education in schools should be at a high level. All of this is vital because it ensures readiness. It doesn't mean preparing for war or World War III. But if we are attacked, you will be ready for this challenge," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

During the meeting, Illia Beliak, the Head of the Expert Council of Students of Higher Education Institutions, presented innovative projects and legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of the Ukrainian student movement. Among the proposals was the creation of a National Council of Students of Higher Education Institutions and the introduction of a government commissioner position for the rights of higher education students.

Beliak also presented the UA – Ukrainians Abroad project, which aims to establish a network of youth councils in various countries, as well as a draft law to expand the rights of student self-governance.

As reported by Ukrinform, International Students' Day is celebrated on November 17. It was established in 1946 at the World Student Congress held in Prague, in memory of Czech student patriots who were executed by the Nazis on November 17, 1939.

This meeting underscored the critical role of young people in shaping Ukraine's future and highlighted efforts to support and empower the next generation of leaders, especially during challenging times.