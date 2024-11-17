Foreign Minister, Qatari PM Discuss Bilateral Relations, Strategies To Address Pressing Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over bilateral relations and strategies to address pressing regional challenges.

The talks focused on enhancing the "deep-rooted" ties between Jordan and Qatar, with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in various field in line with the directives of King Abdullah and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

The ministers stressed the urgent need to stop Israel's aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also called for supporting UNRWA and condemned any attempts to undermine its role, warning that such actions violate international law and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The two ministers also discussed continued coordination for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling on the international community to take immediate action to address the unprecedented crisis in northern Gaza, where aid remains banned.

Reiterating their support for the two-state solution as the sole path to lasting peace and stability in the region, Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for establishing an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi praised Qatar's role in brokering a prisoner exchange deal in cooperation with Egypt and the US, aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stop the Israeli aggression and take genuine steps towards a comprehensive and just peace based on internationally recognised frameworks.

The ministers expressed their countries' solidarity with Lebanon and underlined the importance of its security, sovereignty and stability, calling for reaching an immediate and durable ceasefire in Lebanon and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 to secure peace and protect citizens.