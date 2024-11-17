EU Chief Observer Commends Jordan's Electoral Process In Final Mission Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Secretary-General for and Expatriates Affairs Majed Qatarneh on Sunday met with Vice-President of the European Parliament and Head of the European Election Observation Mission (EOM) Zeljana Zovko, who presented the final report of the EU mission on the Jordanian parliamentary elections.

During the meeting, Qatarneh commended the EU's election observation efforts, highlighting their role in enhancing the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Qatarneh also stressed the importance of the mission in strengthening practices, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Zovko praised the Kingdom for successfully conducting the elections despite regional challenges, particularly the ongoing war in Gaza.

Zovko highlighted the Kingdom's resilience and ability to maintain stability in a volatile region.

The two officials also reiterated the“strong” partnership between Jordan and the EU, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation to address shared challenges and promote mutual interests.