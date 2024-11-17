Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Ammo, Fuel Depots In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Attack drone operators with the Pomsta (Revenge) Border Guard Brigade destroyed three Russian ammunition and depots in Luhansk region.

That's according to the press office of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

Border guards destroyed 12 vehicles, two artillery systems, two mortars, positions, as well as three depots where the invaders stored ammunition and fuel in the areas of ​​Kreminna and Serebryansky forest, reads the caption to the corresponding video.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment repelled a Russian assault, destroying two armored infantry vehicles in the Vovchansk axis.