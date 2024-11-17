Ukraine's Top Diplomat To Speak At UNSC On 1,000Th Day Of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, November 18, for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine will visit New York to take part in events at the UN Headquarters marking 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to a press release by MFA Ukraine, seen by Ukrinform.

"The head of the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will speak at a special high-level meeting of the UN Security Council against the background of increased Russian aggression and terror. The important event, convened at the initiative of Ukraine by the UK, which currently chairs the UN Security Council, will draw the world's attention to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine," the foreign ministry wrote.

It is noted that during the visit, Sybiha will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with the aim of strengthening international support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) initiated the campaign "1,000 Days of Resistance" until November 19, the date marking 1,000 days into Russia's full-scale incursion into Ukraine.