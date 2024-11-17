North Korea Gives Russia Nearly 50 Self-Propelled Artillery Systems, 20 MLR Systems - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, North Korea transferred to Russia nearly 50 M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery units and 20 upgraded 240-mm multiple rocket launchers, some of which were later deployed in Kursk region.

This is reported by the Times with reference to Ukrainian intelligence, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that Ukrainian officials provided information about the weapon after a photo of North Korean howitzers, which open-source analysts identified as spotted in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, was shared on social media. The photo showed several howitzers under camouflage netting being shipped westward by rail.

These heavy weapons systems are capable of firing projectiles at a range of up to 60 km. The M1989 howitzers are slightly upgraded versions of the original M1979 models first produced in the late 1970s, which Pyongyang supplied to Tehran during the Iran-Iraq war.

Zelensky, Japan's FM discuss threats from Russia's cooperation with Northand sanctions

The modernized multiple rocket launcher was designed based on the Soviet self-propelled 220-mm BM-27 Uragan MLRS. In May, North Korea said it had successfully tested an upgraded system with high-precision munition guidance.

A senior Ukrainian official told FT that Pyongyang now seeks to test the weapon systems in combat. Kyiv expects that these systems will be employed against Ukrainian forces that hold about 600 sq. km of territory in Russia's Kursk region, the publication says.

n president calls on Xi Jinping to help stop DPRK's military cooperation with Russi

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said North Korea had already shipped a large amount of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine, including at least 3.5 million 155-mm artillery rounds, as well as missiles. The Ukrainian side has all evidence to prove the deliveries.

According to the Pentagon, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Kursk region to help Russia sustain its war effort against Ukraine.