Kuwait's Al-Kuwait Club Beat Qatar's Al-Rayyan 34-31 In Asian Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Kuwait Club on Sunday defeated Qatar's Al-Rayyan Club 34-31 in the 27th Asian Handball Club Championship for Men, held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The first half of the match ended with the Qatari team leading 17-14. In the second half, Al-Kuwait made a comeback against Al-Rayyan and secured the victory with a final score of 34-31.

As a result, Al-Kuwait will face Kuwait's Kazma in the quarterfinals, which will begin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Al-Rayyan will play against Al-Duhail of Qatar, Mes Kerman of Iran will face Al-Sharjah of the UAE, and Al-Khaleej of Saudi Arabia will play against Al-Shabab of Bahrain. (end)

