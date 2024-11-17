Kuwait Amir's Envoy Delivers GCC Summit Invitation To Oman's Sultan
11/17/2024 7:09:07 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Envoy of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya has handed out Oman's counterpart Badr Al Busaidi a letter from His Highness the Amir to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
The letter was delivered during Minister Al Busaidi's reception of Minister Al-Yahya in Muscat on Sunday.
The letter included an invitation for Sultan Haitham for the upcoming GCC Summit to be hosted by Kuwait on December 1.
It also touched upon the deep-rooted, historic and sisterly relations between the two countries and their nations. (end)
