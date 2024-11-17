Key Drivers Of The 2024 PET Nuclear Medicine Market: Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Positron Emission Tomography Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.03 billion in 2023 to $11.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing prevalence of urological diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market ?

The positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investment in research and development, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, expanding global healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, and rising prevalence of cancer.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market going forward. A chronic disease is a long-lasting health condition that typically persists for three months or more and may require ongoing medical attention or limit daily activities. The rise in chronic diseases is driven by factors such as an aging population, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits, and environmental risks. PET nuclear medicine assists in managing chronic diseases by offering advanced imaging methods that enable early detection, precise diagnosis, and ongoing monitoring of these illnesses.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market?

Key players in the positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market include Cardinal Health, Bayer AG, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa HealthCare NV, Scripps Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bruker Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Digirad Corporation, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market?

Major companies operating in the positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market are developing technologically advanced products, such as PET slice scanners, to provide high-resolution images of metabolic activity. A PET slice scanner is a medical imaging device that combines positron emission tomography (PET) with advanced computing techniques to create detailed, cross-sectional images of metabolic processes in the body, allowing for detecting and monitoring diseases, particularly cancer.

How Is The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market Segmented?

1) By Type: F-18, Rb-82, Other Types

2) By Procedure: Diagnostic Procedures, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Procedures, Positron Emission Tomography Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures, Beta Emitter Procedures, Alpha Emitter Procedures, Brachytherapy Procedures

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market?

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) nuclear medicine is a medical imaging method that employs radioactive materials to visualize and assess metabolic activities within the body. It uses a small amount of radioactive material called a radiotracer to detect changes at the cellular level, allowing doctors to diagnose diseases early.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market size, positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market drivers and trends, positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine competitors' revenues, and positron emission tomography (PET) nuclear medicine market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Global Market Report 2024



Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2024



Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.