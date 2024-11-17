Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of UNRWA-Affiliated School In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli occupation's bombing of a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which shelters displaced persons in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip. This attack led to casualties and injuries and is considered an extension of the occupation's policies targeting defenseless civilians and civilian facilities, as well as a blatant violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

The of Foreign Affairs warns of the dangerous implications of the occupation's attempts to impede the activities of the UNRWA, including educational services, following the approval of Israeli Knesset bills that prohibit its activities in the Palestinian territories.