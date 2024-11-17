Amir To Participate In G20 Summit Tomorrow, Visit Costa Rica And Colombia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the G20 Summit tomorrow, Monday, at the invitation of the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country chairs the current session of the group, which is being held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, with the participation of a number of Their Highnesses and Their Excellencies heads of state, heads of government, and heads of delegations.

Following the summit, HH the Amir will pay official visits to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica and the friendly Republic of Colombia, during which His Highness will meet with the leaders of the two countries and senior officials to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

HH the Amir will also attend the ceremony of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award, the eighth edition of which will be held this year in San Jose, the capital of the Republic of Costa Rica.

HH the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.