Over 10 Residential Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia Due To Russian Strikes
Date
11/17/2024 9:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For over an hour, the Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, resulting in damage to more than 10 apartment buildings and injuries to two people.
This information was shared by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on a live TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.
"From 6:40 to around 7:30, the enemy targeted the regional center. Three missiles struck near infrastructure facilities. There were significantly more missiles, but thanks to our Air Defense Forces, some of them did not reach the city. Therefore, residents heard more than three explosions; this was the work of our air defense," Fedorov explained.
According to him, residential buildings, including five-story buildings that had already been repaired after previous attacks, were damaged. From 8:00, municipal workers began addressing the aftermath. In total, more than 10 buildings in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged today alone.
Read also: Ukraine
's defense forces shoot down 102 enemy missiles
and 42 drones
"Two people were injured. An 18-year-old young man, after being examined by doctors, will receive outpatient treatment. There is no threat to his health. A 59-year-old man remains in hospital under medical supervision. His life is not in danger, and he will also be transferred to outpatient care in a day or two," the regional chief added.
As previously reported, the enemy launched nearly 400 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, causing damage to residential buildings and injuring a man.
MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108894572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.