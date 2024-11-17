Al Ramz launches revolutionary trading platform to champion financial inclusion, empowering investors with AI tools, social and copy trading

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 14 November 2024: Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (ALRAMZ:UH), a prominent UAE institution, is excited to introduce its flagship trading platform, designed with a commitment to financial inclusion and investor empowerment. The app represents a shift in the trading landscape, emphasizing accessible, informed, and responsible investing for users at all experience levels.



Driven by a mission to empower everyday investors, Al Ramz’s new app offers seamless access to regional and global markets, supported by real-time data and advanced insights. It features an innovative suite of tools, including social trading, copy trading, and AI-powered robo-advisory. These tools are strategically designed to cultivate a collaborative investor community where financial knowledge and decision-making skills can flourish.



Key features and objectives of the Al Ramz app:



• AI-Driven Robo-Advisory: This advanced tool provides personalized guidance aligned with each user’s financial goals. It democratizes asset management, making sophisticated advisory accessible without the high costs typically associated with traditional services. Users can explore insights on listed companies and build tailored portfolios, benefiting from professional-grade financial tools at their fingertips.



• Comprehensive Investment Insights: The platform offers a full spectrum of data—fundamental and technical analyses, real-time news, and advanced charting. It supports informed decision-making and provides access to analytical resources that foster strategic investment.



• Financial Inclusion and Education: Through tools like the social forum and Copy Book, Al Ramz enhances learning opportunities for all investors. The social forum allows users to share insights and discuss market trends, while Copy Book enables users to follow and replicate the strategies of seasoned investors, providing transparency and learning through shared experience.



• Global and Local Market Access: The platform grants users trading access to UAE, US, and regional markets, as well as IPO participation. Al Ramz’s mission-driven approach ensures that all users can access valuable opportunities without unnecessary barriers.





Mohamad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director at Al Ramz Corporation, stated: “Our goal is to make investing inclusive and accessible to everyone, empowering investors to navigate the financial world confidently. The Al Ramz app embodies our vision of financial inclusion by providing essential tools and resources that enable users to pursue their financial objectives, regardless of their background or experience."



Looking ahead: Al Ramz is committed to continuously enhancing the platform to meet the evolving needs of investors. An upcoming rewards program will offer additional value, providing users with tangible benefits as they engage with the platform and make informed investment decisions.



Availability: The Al Ramz app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. A web version can also be accessed at







