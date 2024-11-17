Palestinian Official: Israeli Occupation Responsible For Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli force is responsible for acts of genocide especially in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which goes against international law, Chairman of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattuh said on Sunday.

In a press statement, Fattuh deemed what was occurring in the northern Gaza Strip, under siege for 47 days, as genocide affecting over 70,000 people of whom 2,000 were either killed or injured.

He mentioned the recent act of genocide through the killing of 70 people in central and northern Gaza Strip, saying that the world should not be silent towards such crimes, which are unfortunately supported by the US administration militarily and financially. (end)

nq













MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894410